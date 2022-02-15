ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/SPAIN-GERMANY

Spain's FM and his German counterpart hold a news conference

MADRID - Spainish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock hold a news conference in Spain. Both ministers are expected to comment on the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

