Martes 15 de Febrero de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/SPAIN-GERMANY

Por
REUTERS
15 de Febrero de 2022

Spain's FM and his German counterpart hold a news conference

Start: 15 Feb 2022 12:58 GMT

End: 15 Feb 2022 13:34 GMT

MADRID - Spainish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock hold a news conference in Spain. Both ministers are expected to comment on the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CH1: NATURAL/SPANISH/GERMAN - CH2: SPANISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

