COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 15 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY --TAPE REPLAY-- UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-GERMANY-MEETING

Por
REUTERSFEB 15
14 de Febrero de 2022

Putin meets Scholz in Moscow on Ukraine crisis

Start: 15 Feb 2022 10:00 GMT

End: 15 Feb 2022 10:15 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS EVENT IS NOW EXPECTED AS TAPE PLAYBACK. IT IS NO LONGER EXPECTED LIVE.

--

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow to discuss the Russia's security guarantees proposal and tensions over Ukraine.

SCHEDULE (APPROX., POSSIBLE DELAY, PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES):

1000GMT meeting starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: RUSSIAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN / RUSSIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Djokovic aseguró estar dispuesto a sacrificar más torneos antes que vacunarse contra el COVID-19

Djokovic aseguró estar dispuesto a sacrificar más torneos antes que vacunarse contra el COVID-19

Adelanto editorial: los primeros días de Messi en Barcelona, entre el dolor y los sueños

Francescoli reveló cuándo pensó que Gallardo se iba de River Plate y comparó a Ezequiel Barco con un ídolo del club

“Llorones”: así tundió Faitelson al América por su queja contra el arbitraje

Santiago Baños denunció “incapacidad arbitral” durante el Santos vs América

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Pasión de Gavilanes 2 llegó a Netflix buscando repetir el éxito: “Los personajes evolucionaron, pero la esencia sigue intacta”

Pasión de Gavilanes 2 llegó a Netflix buscando repetir el éxito: “Los personajes evolucionaron, pero la esencia sigue intacta”

Horacio Palencia confirmó que la ruptura de Christian Nodal y Belinda es definitiva

Mamá de Christian Nodal borró todo rastro de Belinda tras separación de su hijo

Cómo inició la historia de amor entre Christiane Martel y Miguel Alemán Velasco

Lyn May y sus encuentros íntimos con Vicente Fernández: “Sí picaba el bigote”

TENDENCIAS

Una de cada 3 personas mayores de 65 años padecen una secuela después del COVID-19

Una de cada 3 personas mayores de 65 años padecen una secuela después del COVID-19

El científico argentino detrás de la vacuna de Pfizer contra el COVID-19 con Infobae: “El puente de la pandemia hacia la endemia será ondulante”

7 claves para crear una marca personal y destacarse en el trabajo

¿Qué significa la palabra leve asociada a Ómicron?

El efecto del coronavirus en el nervio vago podría ser la causa del COVID prolongado

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

COVID-19: Perú registró 1,306 nuevos contagios y 44 fallecidos en las últimas 24 horas

COVID-19: Perú registró 1,306 nuevos contagios y 44 fallecidos en las últimas 24 horas

Hallaron muertos a 4 de 5 universitarios desaparecidos en Zacatecas

Fiscalía de Guerrero confirmó dos carpetas de investigación contra Félix Salgado Macedonio

Por “abudinear”, Katherine Miranda y Karen Abudinen no conciliarán ante la Corte Suprema de Justicia

Ucrania está rodeada en tres frentes: cuáles son las posibilidades que tiene Vladimir Putin a disposición si decide invadir