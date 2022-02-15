ADVISORY --TAPE REPLAY-- UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-GERMANY-MEETING

Putin meets Scholz in Moscow on Ukraine crisis
Start: 15 Feb 2022 10:00 GMT
End: 15 Feb 2022 10:15 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: THIS EVENT IS NOW EXPECTED AS TAPE PLAYBACK. IT IS NO LONGER EXPECTED LIVE.
--
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow to discuss the Russia's security guarantees proposal and tensions over Ukraine.
SCHEDULE (APPROX., POSSIBLE DELAY, PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES):
1000GMT meeting starts
