Martes 15 de Febrero de 2022
ADVISORY RUSSIA-BRASIL/BOLSONARO-WREATH-LAYING

REUTERS
15 de Febrero de 2022

Brazil's Bolsonaro lays flowers at WWII memorial in Moscow

Start: 16 Feb 2022 05:45 GMT

End: 16 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

MOSCOW - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall ahead of his talks with President Vladimir Putin.

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT event starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

