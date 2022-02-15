ADVISORY RUSSIA-BRASIL/BOLSONARO-WREATH-LAYING

Brazil's Bolsonaro lays flowers at WWII memorial in Moscow
MOSCOW - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall ahead of his talks with President Vladimir Putin.
