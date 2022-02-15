ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2022/IOC

IOC & Beijing Organising Committee daily joint media briefing

Start: 15 Feb 2022 02:55 GMT

End: 15 Feb 2022 04:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - The International Olympic Committee and the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Winter Games hold their daily joint media briefing.

-------------------

SCHEDULE:

0300GMT - Briefing due to start

--

Speakers:

MMC Main Press Conference Room:

IOC Spokesman, Mark Adams

BOCOG Spokesman, Yan Jiarong

IOC Director for Olympic Solidarity and NOC Relations, James McCleod

IOC Associate Director, Olympic Solidarity Athletes & Sport Development Division, Olivier Niamkey

--

BOCOG Headquarters (remotely via video link)

BOCOG Deputy Director-General, Office of Pandemic Prevention and Control, Huang Chun

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH AND MANADRIN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com