COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 14 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2022/IOC

Por
REUTERSFEB 15
14 de Febrero de 2022

IOC & Beijing Organising Committee daily joint media briefing

Start: 15 Feb 2022 02:55 GMT

End: 15 Feb 2022 04:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - The International Olympic Committee and the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Winter Games hold their daily joint media briefing.

-------------------

SCHEDULE:

0300GMT - Briefing due to start

--

Speakers:

MMC Main Press Conference Room:

IOC Spokesman, Mark Adams

BOCOG Spokesman, Yan Jiarong

IOC Director for Olympic Solidarity and NOC Relations, James McCleod

IOC Associate Director, Olympic Solidarity Athletes & Sport Development Division, Olivier Niamkey

--

BOCOG Headquarters (remotely via video link)

BOCOG Deputy Director-General, Office of Pandemic Prevention and Control, Huang Chun

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH AND MANADRIN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Santiago Baños denunció “incapacidad arbitral” durante el Santos vs América

Santiago Baños denunció “incapacidad arbitral” durante el Santos vs América

Pachuca vs Querétaro: dónde y a qué hora ver el último juego de la Jornada 5

En qué cancha será local Boca Juniors, indirecta para Salvio y gran elogio para un jugador de River Plate: 10 frases de Riquelme

Benzema defendió a Messi de las críticas por su falta de gol en el PSG

El peligroso antecedente que sienta el fallo de Brasil-Argentina y por qué la sanción a los jugadores implica un exceso disciplinario

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Mamá de Christian Nodal borró todo rastro de Belinda tras separación de su hijo

Mamá de Christian Nodal borró todo rastro de Belinda tras separación de su hijo

Cómo inició la historia de amor entre Christiane Martel y Miguel Alemán Velasco

Lyn May y sus encuentros íntimos con Vicente Fernández: “Sí picaba el bigote”

Luego de tres años sin anfitrión, los Oscar 2022 tendrían tres conductoras

Daniel Bisogno explotó contra el espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl: “Vergonzoso”

TENDENCIAS

Batidos de proteínas: ¿antes o después del entrenamiento?

Batidos de proteínas: ¿antes o después del entrenamiento?

Cómo reaccionar frente a alguien que sufre una convulsión por epilepsia

La inspiración detrás del impresionante look de Mary J. Blige en el show del Super Bowl

Twitch: cuánto ganan por hora los streamers más famosos de la plataforma

Tres maneras para proteger al máximo un negocio de ciberataques

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Pedro Castillo apareció con látigo en mano: “Nos quieren poner el cliché de un corrupto más”

Pedro Castillo apareció con látigo en mano: “Nos quieren poner el cliché de un corrupto más”

Otro golpe al narco en Baja California: Sedena aseguró más de 3 toneladas de diversas drogas, armas y vehículos

Mesa Directiva de Congreso rechaza “tono amenazante” de Aníbal Torres que “los acusa de golpistas”

Periodismo en riesgo: más de 300 comunicadores protestan frente a la Segob

Cómo inició la historia de amor entre Christiane Martel y Miguel Alemán Velasco