ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2022/IOC

IOC, Beijing Organising Committee daily joint media briefing

Start: 16 Feb 2022 02:45 GMT

End: 16 Feb 2022 04:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - The International Olympic Committee and the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Winter Games hold their daily joint media briefing.

-------------------

SCHEDULE:

0300GMT - Briefing

Speakers:

MMC Main Press Conference Room:

IOC Spokesman, Mark Adams

BOCOG Spokesman, Zhao Weidong

IOC Television and Marketing Services Managing Director, Timo Lumme

--

BOCOG Headquarters (remotely via video link)

BOCOG Office of Pandemic Prevention and Control Deputy Director-General, Huang Chun

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH AND MANADRIN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com