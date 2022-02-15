COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 15 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2022/IOC

Por
REUTERSFEB 15
15 de Febrero de 2022

IOC, Beijing Organising Committee daily joint media briefing

Start: 16 Feb 2022 02:45 GMT

End: 16 Feb 2022 04:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - The International Olympic Committee and the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Winter Games hold their daily joint media briefing.

-------------------

SCHEDULE:

0300GMT - Briefing

Speakers:

MMC Main Press Conference Room:

IOC Spokesman, Mark Adams

BOCOG Spokesman, Zhao Weidong

IOC Television and Marketing Services Managing Director, Timo Lumme

--

BOCOG Headquarters (remotely via video link)

BOCOG Office of Pandemic Prevention and Control Deputy Director-General, Huang Chun

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH AND MANADRIN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Complicidad con los fanáticos, asistencias importantes y un divertido meme: los destellos de Campazzo en la victoria de Denver Nuggets

Complicidad con los fanáticos, asistencias importantes y un divertido meme: los destellos de Campazzo en la victoria de Denver Nuggets

Manchester City visita al Sporting de Lisboa por el partido de ida de los octavos de Champions: hora, TV y formaciones

El PSG de Lionel Messi recibirá al Real Madrid en la serie más esperada de los octavos de final de la Champions League: hora, TV y formaciones

Djokovic aseguró estar dispuesto a sacrificar más torneos antes que vacunarse contra el COVID-19

Adelanto editorial: los primeros días de Messi en Barcelona, entre el dolor y los sueños

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El día de playa de Diego Boneta y Renata Notni en Miami, la salida nocturna de Julia Fox en Los Ángeles: celebrities en un click

El día de playa de Diego Boneta y Renata Notni en Miami, la salida nocturna de Julia Fox en Los Ángeles: celebrities en un click

Pasión de Gavilanes 2 regresa buscando repetir el éxito: “Los personajes evolucionaron, pero la esencia sigue intacta”

Horacio Palencia confirmó que la ruptura de Christian Nodal y Belinda es definitiva

Mamá de Christian Nodal borró todo rastro de Belinda tras separación de su hijo

Cómo inició la historia de amor entre Christiane Martel y Miguel Alemán Velasco

TENDENCIAS

Las vacunas protegen contra todas las variantes del COVID-19, confirma un nuevo estudio

Las vacunas protegen contra todas las variantes del COVID-19, confirma un nuevo estudio

Nueva versión del Plan Qunita: saldrá $277 millones y los kits serán fabricados por presos

Una de cada 3 personas mayores de 65 años padecen una secuela después del COVID-19

El científico argentino detrás de la vacuna de Pfizer: “El puente de la pandemia hacia la endemia será ondulante”

7 claves para crear una marca personal y destacarse en el trabajo

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

¿Los gatos nos entienden cuando les hablamos?

¿Los gatos nos entienden cuando les hablamos?

La opositora venezolana Olivia Lozano llamó a la unidad para conseguir elecciones justas

Alejandro Muñante: “Sí estamos a favor de la vacancia, pero no es con fines golpistas”

Pedro Castillo: “Vamos a sacar a las Fuerzas Armadas para combatir la delincuencia”

Melissa Paredes y Anthony Aranda disfrutaron de una cena romántica pese a reveladoras pruebas de Paula Manzanal