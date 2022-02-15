COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 15 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY ISRAEL-USA/PELOSI-KNESSET

Por
REUTERSFEB 15
15 de Febrero de 2022

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi visits Knesset, Israel's parliament

Start: 16 Feb 2022 06:55 GMT

End: 16 Feb 2022 07:30 GMT

JERUSALEM - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the Knesset, attends welcoming ceremony and deliver joint statements with Knesset speaker Mickey Levy.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - Pelosi attends welcoming ceremony at the Knesset plaza

0715GMT - Pelosi signs guest book, delivers joint statement with Knesset speaker Mickey Levy

0730GMT - Pelosi and U.S. Congress delegation meet Israeli lawmakers

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: KNESSET CHANNEL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Jerusalem

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

La Justicia de Italia pidió la extradición de Robinho y presentó una orden de captura por el caso de violación

La Justicia de Italia pidió la extradición de Robinho y presentó una orden de captura por el caso de violación

Wayne Rooney eligió a Carlos Tevez como el mejor delantero con el que jugó en Manchester United: “Éramos como dos toros”

La Fórmula 1 anunció un drástico cambio en la sumatoria de puntos para la temporada 2022

Escándalo por dopaje en los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno: la atleta rusa de 15 años aseguró que tomó por error la medicación de su abuelo

Complicidad con los fanáticos, asistencias importantes y un divertido meme: los destellos de Campazzo en la victoria de Denver Nuggets

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Omar Chaparro rompió en llanto al recordar a Diego Verdaguer y compartió la promesa que le hizo

Omar Chaparro rompió en llanto al recordar a Diego Verdaguer y compartió la promesa que le hizo

Qué actor interpretará a Vicente Jr. en la bioserie de Vicente Fernández

El actor Zach Avery fue condenado a 20 años de prisión por organizar una estafa piramidal por 650 millones de dólares

Cynthia Klitbo se disculpó con Angélica Rivera por confesar supuesta infidelidad de Enrique Peña Nieto

Kanye West publicó en su Instagram mensajes privados de Kim Kardashian hablando sobre su novio Pete Davidson

TENDENCIAS

Daniel Filmus: “Argentina va a tener su propia vacuna antes de fin de año”

Daniel Filmus: “Argentina va a tener su propia vacuna antes de fin de año”

Cómo detectar a un estafador en Tinder y evitar un fraude ‘romántico’

The Lancet publicó una investigación argentina sobre la detección del cáncer

6 alimentos que nunca se deben recalentar en el microondas

Instagram añade nueva función para dar Me gusta a las Historias, así se puede activar

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

André Carrillo elogió a los ‘4 fantásticos’ de la selección peruana: “Son los tops. No me igualo a ellos”

André Carrillo elogió a los ‘4 fantásticos’ de la selección peruana: “Son los tops. No me igualo a ellos”

Sin impuestos en la gasolina regular: estos son sus precios para hoy 15 de febrero

Kwai: las 5 ideas de videos para realizar en pareja y participar en un concurso

“Son unos verracos”: emotivo mensaje de Rigoberto Urán a los deportistas en condición de discapacidad

Dormir mal puede aumentar hasta un 141% el riesgo de enfermedad cardíaca