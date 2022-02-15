ADVISORY ISRAEL-USA/PELOSI-KNESSET

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi visits Knesset, Israel's parliament

Start: 16 Feb 2022 06:55 GMT

End: 16 Feb 2022 07:30 GMT

JERUSALEM - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the Knesset, attends welcoming ceremony and deliver joint statements with Knesset speaker Mickey Levy.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - Pelosi attends welcoming ceremony at the Knesset plaza

0715GMT - Pelosi signs guest book, delivers joint statement with Knesset speaker Mickey Levy

0730GMT - Pelosi and U.S. Congress delegation meet Israeli lawmakers

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: KNESSET CHANNEL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Jerusalem

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com