ADVISORY --FLASH-- 2149-UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-DRILLS

Russia holds military drills amid tensions with NATO

AT SEA / UNKNOWN LOCATION / UNKNOWN LOCATION, BELARUS - Russia holds military drills amid tensions with NATO.

VIDEO SHOWS: RUSSIAN WASHIPS FIRING AS PART OF DRILLS IN BLACK SEA / RUSSIAN ARTILLERY FIRING AS PART OF JOINT DRILLS WITH BELARUS / RUSSIAN ARTILLERY FIRING AS PART OF DRILLS BY RUSSIAN NORTH FLEET

