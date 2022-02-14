COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 14 de Febrero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GUTERRES --NEW EVENT--

Por
REUTERSFEB 14
14 de Febrero de 2022

UN's Guterres speaks at stakeout

Start: 14 Feb 2022 20:00 GMT

End: 14 Feb 2022 21:00 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at a stakeout after attending a lunch with members of the UN Security Council.

SCHEDULE:

2015GMT APPROX - Guterres expected to speak

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

