ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GUTERRES --NEW EVENT

UN's Guterres speaks at stakeout
Start: 14 Feb 2022 20:00 GMT
End: 14 Feb 2022 21:00 GMT
UNITED NATIONS - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at a stakeout after attending a lunch with members of the UN Security Council.
SCHEDULE:
2015GMT APPROX - Guterres expected to speak
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: UNTV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Nations
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com