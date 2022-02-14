COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/LAUNCH

Por
REUTERSFEB 14
14 de Febrero de 2022

ISS Progress 80 cargo craft launches from Baikonur

Start: 15 Feb 2022 04:00 GMT

End: 15 Feb 2022 04:30 GMT

BAIKONUR COSMODROME, KAZAKHSTAN - Launch of the International Space Station Progress 80 cargo craft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

SCHEDULE:

0400GMT (15/02) - Live coverage begins

0425GMT (15/02) - Launch

++Time and date subject to change++

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo

DIGITAL: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Kazakhstan

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

