ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2022/IOC

IOC & Beijing Organising Committee daily joint media briefing

Start: 14 Feb 2022 03:40 GMT

End: 14 Feb 2022 04:09 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - The International Olympic Committee and the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Winter Games hold their daily joint media briefing.

-------------------

SCHEDULE:

0300GMT - Briefing starts

Speakers:

tbc

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH AND MANADRIN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com