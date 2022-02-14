COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 14 de Febrero de 2022
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-TRUDEAU

REUTERS FEB 14
14 de Febrero de 2022

Canada's Trudeau delivers remarks

Start: 14 Feb 2022 21:30 GMT

End: 14 Feb 2022 22:30 GMT

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks and holds a media availability with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti. Minister of Public Safety Marco E. L. Mendicino and President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair will be in attendance.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Canada

DIGITAL: No use Canada

Source: CBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Canada

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

