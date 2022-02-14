COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-TRUCKING-BELGIUM -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERSFEB 14
11 de Febrero de 2022

European Freedom Convoy 2022 arrives in Brussels

Start: 14 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 14 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED ON RLS AD NO LIVE COVERAGE EXPECTED ON THIS STORY TODAY.

EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE IS STILL TO BE CONFIRMED / PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES

===

BRUSSELS - European truckers arrive in Brussels in an action called European Freedom Convoy 2022 to protest against restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

