ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-TRUCKING-BELGIUM -- POSSIBLE ONLY

European Freedom Convoy 2022 arrives in Brussels
Start: 14 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT
End: 14 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED ON RLS AD NO LIVE COVERAGE EXPECTED ON THIS STORY TODAY.
EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE IS STILL TO BE CONFIRMED / PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES
===
BRUSSELS - European truckers arrive in Brussels in an action called European Freedom Convoy 2022 to protest against restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belgium
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com