ADVISORY USA-BLINKEN/ASIA-PACIFIC

U.S. Secretary of State holds newser with Korean and Japanese FM

Start: 13 Feb 2022 02:49 GMT

End: 13 Feb 2022 03:54 GMT

HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with the foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan.

SCHEDULE:

0315GMT - Joint Press Availability with the Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Korea and Japan.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com