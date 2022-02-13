COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 12 de Febrero de 2022
ADVISORY USA-BLINKEN/ASIA-PACIFIC MEETING

REUTERSFEB 13
13 de Febrero de 2022

U.S. Blinken meets with Japanese and Korean FM in Hawaii

Start: 13 Feb 2022 00:33 GMT

End: 13 Feb 2022 00:34 GMT

HONOLULU, HAWAII - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with the foreign Ministers of the Republic of Korea and Japan

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

El polémico fallo que perjudicó a River Plate en Santa Fe: el penal que cobró Pitana para Unión

Quién fue la actriz que rechazó a Jorge Negrete

Rosas extraterrestres: así lucen las flores cultivadas en la Estación Espacial

Cuál es el origen de la palabra "chaka"

