ADVISORY USA-BLINKEN/ASIA-PACIFIC MEETING

U.S. Blinken meets with Japanese and Korean FM in Hawaii

Start: 13 Feb 2022 00:33 GMT

End: 13 Feb 2022 00:34 GMT

HONOLULU, HAWAII - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with the foreign Ministers of the Republic of Korea and Japan

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com