Sábado 12 de Febrero de 2022
ADVISORY USA-BLINKEN/ASIA-PACIFIC

REUTERSFEB 12
12 de Febrero de 2022

U.S. Secretary of State holds newser with Fiji Acting PM

Start: 12 Feb 2022 06:20 GMT

End: 12 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

SUVA - United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Fiji to meet with Pacific Island leaders and Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama to discuss climate change, recovery from the pandemic, deepening bilateral engagement and ways to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific.

SCHEDULE:

0620GMT - Joint Press Avail with Fiji Acting PM Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

Restrictions:

Broadcast: No use USA. No use New Zealand

Digital : No use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Fiji

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

El crack que jugó para Uruguay gracias a una encuesta y murió a los 33 años por un gol errado

Joaquín Sabina: las mujeres que marcaron su vida y se convirtieron en canción

Cannabidiol, bacterias y péptidos: cómo actúan los principios activos más novedosos de la cremas cosméticas 2022

El crack que jugó para Uruguay gracias a una encuesta y murió a los 33 años por un gol errado

