Sábado 12 de Febrero de 2022
ADVISORY USA-BLINKEN/ASIA-PACIFIC --UPDATED LOCATION--

FEB 12
12 de Febrero de 2022

U.S. Secretary of State holds newser with Fiji Acting PM

Start: 12 Feb 2022 06:43 GMT

End: 12 Feb 2022 07:27 GMT

NADI - United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Fiji to meet with Pacific Island leaders and Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama to discuss climate change, recovery from the pandemic, deepening bilateral engagement and ways to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific.

0620GMT - Joint Press Avail with Fiji Acting PM Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

