COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 12 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2022/IOC

Por
REUTERSFEB 12
11 de Febrero de 2022

IOC & Beijing Organising Committee daily joint media briefing

Start: 12 Feb 2022 03:02 GMT

End: 12 Feb 2022 04:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - The International Olympic Committee and the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Winter Games hold their daily joint media briefing.

-------------------

SCHEDULE:

0300GMT - Briefing starts

Speakers:

MMC Main Press Conference Room:

Mark Adams. IOC spokesperson

Zhao Weidong, BOCOG Spokesperson

Shen Qianfan, Director-General, Village Planning and Operation Department, BOCOG

====

BOCOG Headquarters:

Huang Chun, Deputy Director-General, Office of Pandemic Prevention and Control, BOCOG

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH AND MANADRIN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Arrestaron en Texas a Jermall Charlo, posible rival de Canelo Álvarez

Arrestaron en Texas a Jermall Charlo, posible rival de Canelo Álvarez

Jaime Ordiales aclaró los rumores sobre la renuncia de Juan Reynoso

Banderas contra la dirigencia y silbidos para el equipo: el clima hostil que se vivió en el estadio del PSG

Luis García estalló contra los cambios administrativos en Cruz Azul

Por qué se dice que Juan Reynoso renunciará a Cruz Azul tras la llegada de Jaime Ordiales

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Rebeca Iturbide, la estrella de la Época de Oro que se retiró tras sufrir un accidente

Rebeca Iturbide, la estrella de la Época de Oro que se retiró tras sufrir un accidente

La razón por la que Alejandro Basteri no frecuenta a su hermano, Luis Miguel

Roberto Palazuelos pondría como primera dama de Quintana Roo a su exesposa

Por qué los romances de Cristian Castro no han funcionado

Superholly rompió el silencio sobre su polémica con el programa Hoy

TENDENCIAS

BlackBerry: la última esperanza de su resurgimiento murió

BlackBerry: la última esperanza de su resurgimiento murió

Noruega lidera las ventas de autos eléctricos en el mundo y lanza su propio modelo

Buenos Aires fue destacada entre las mejores ciudades de la región para hacer negocios

Los CDC de Estados Unidos aclararon qué significa “vacuna” en busca de mayor transparencia

San Valentín: ciberdelincuentes aprovechan la fecha para robar, tome medidas

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Esto es Guerra: Jazmín Pinedo, Yaco Eskenazi, Sully Sáenz, Natalie Vértiz y Cachaza regresan por los 10 años

Esto es Guerra: Jazmín Pinedo, Yaco Eskenazi, Sully Sáenz, Natalie Vértiz y Cachaza regresan por los 10 años

INAI se dijo atento ante posible denuncia de Loret de Mola a AMLO por vulnerar sus datos personales

Liga 1: Programación, resultados y canal tv de la fecha 2 del Torneo Apertura

Rebeca Iturbide, la estrella de la Época de Oro que se retiró tras sufrir un accidente

Nicolás Maduro se refirió al gobierno de Pedro Castillo como “una izquierda fracasada y cobarde”