Sábado 12 de Febrero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY HUNGARY-ELECTION/ORBAN -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERSFEB 12
11 de Febrero de 2022

Viktor Orban holds his annual state of the nation speech

Start: 12 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 12 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS ORGANISERS HAVE WITHDRAWN LIVE ACCESS TO THE EVENT. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

BUDAPEST - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban holds his annual state of the nation speech, as the election race heats up ahead of April 3 parliamentary elections.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hungary

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / HUNGARIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

