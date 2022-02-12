ADVISORY HUNGARY-ELECTION/ORBAN -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Viktor Orban holds his annual state of the nation speech
Start: 12 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT
End: 12 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS ORGANISERS HAVE WITHDRAWN LIVE ACCESS TO THE EVENT. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.
BUDAPEST - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban holds his annual state of the nation speech, as the election race heats up ahead of April 3 parliamentary elections.
