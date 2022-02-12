COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--UKRAINE-CRISIS/ZELENSKY

Por
REUTERSFEB 12
12 de Febrero de 2022

Ukrainian president statement on latest invasion warning

Start: 12 Feb 2022 12:20 GMT

End: 12 Feb 2022 12:28 GMT

KHERSON REGION, UKRAINE: Ukrainian president attends military drills in southern Ukraine, speaks to media about current tension, latest invasion warning.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: PRESIDENTIAL HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / UKRAINIAN / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

