ADVISORY --FLASH--UKRAINE-CRISIS/ZELENSKY

Ukrainian president statement on latest invasion warning
Start: 12 Feb 2022 12:20 GMT
End: 12 Feb 2022 12:28 GMT
KHERSON REGION, UKRAINE: Ukrainian president attends military drills in southern Ukraine, speaks to media about current tension, latest invasion warning.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: PRESIDENTIAL HANDOUT
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Ukraine
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL / UKRAINIAN / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com