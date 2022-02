ADVISORY ++FLASH++ 6150-UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY

Germany's Baerbock says Ukraine crisis is escalating

Start: 12 Feb 2022 14:01 GMT

End: 12 Feb 2022 14:05 GMT

KYIV - The crisis between Russia and Ukraine is escalating, but Germany is making all efforts to find a diplomatic solution, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Saturday.

