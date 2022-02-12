ADVISORY ++FLASH++ 6080-UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-NAVY-DRILLS

More than 30 Russian ships start drills near Crimea - RIA
Start: 12 Feb 2022 09:05 GMT
End: 12 Feb 2022 09:08 GMT
AT SEA - More than 30 ships from the Russian Black Sea fleet have started training exercises near the Crimea peninsula as part of wider navy drills, RIA news agency reported on Saturday citing the fleet, as Western nations warned that a war in Ukraine could ignite at any moment.
