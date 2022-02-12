COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY ++FLASH++ 6080-UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-NAVY-DRILLS

FEB 12
12 de Febrero de 2022

More than 30 Russian ships start drills near Crimea - RIA

AT SEA - More than 30 ships from the Russian Black Sea fleet have started training exercises near the Crimea peninsula as part of wider navy drills, RIA news agency reported on Saturday citing the fleet, as Western nations warned that a war in Ukraine could ignite at any moment.

