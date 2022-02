ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/ROMANIA-NATO

Jens Stoltenberg and Klaus Iohannis hold a joint newser

Start: 11 Feb 2022 10:30 GMT

End: 11 Feb 2022 11:00 GMT

MIHAIL KOGĂLNICEANU, ROMANIA - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis hold a joint news conference at the eastern Romanian military air base Mihail Kogalniceanu where additional U.S. troops arrived to reinforce the eastern flank.

