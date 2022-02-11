COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 10 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX-STARSHIP -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERSFEB 11
10 de Febrero de 2022

SpaceX's Elon Musk gives update on Starship program

Start: 11 Feb 2022 02:03 GMT

End: 11 Feb 2022 02:26 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: PLEASE NOTE: SPACEX has not confirmed this event will be LIVE

==

BOCA CHICA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES - SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk provides an update on his space company's forthcoming Starship, the heavy-lift rocket that will anchor the billionaire entreprenuer's interplanetary space ambitions.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - Elon Musk provides an update on his space company's forthcoming Starship

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: For editorial use only / no resale

DIGITAL: For editorial use only / no resale

Source: SPACEX

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

De qué murió “El Rudo” Rivera

De qué murió “El Rudo” Rivera

La razón por la que Jaime Lozano eligió a Necaxa sobre otros clubes

“Sirve combatir la corrupción”: Citlalli Hernández se “colgó” de Donovan Carrillo para presumir becas

9 definiciones de Pochettino: cómo llega Messi al duelo contra Real Madrid y el mensaje a sus críticos

“Cruz Azul es un hoyo sin fondo”: Faitelson condenó la salida de Álvaro Dávila

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Qué fue de la niña que hizo sufrir a Silvia Pinal en “María Isabel”

Qué fue de la niña que hizo sufrir a Silvia Pinal en “María Isabel”

Cómo gastó Erasmo Catarino la fortuna que ganó en La Academia

Los mejores memes que dejó el regreso de Los Bukis con una gira en México

Así suena la nueva versión de Nuestro Amor cantada por Anahí y Moderatto

“Ya soy mamá”: Mon Laferte anunció el nacimiento de su primer hijo

TENDENCIAS

E-Tense Performance, la base para crear el deportivo eléctrico francés más elegante

E-Tense Performance, la base para crear el deportivo eléctrico francés más elegante

Así es el futuro de las relaciones: citas digitales y más contacto físico tras meses de charlas virtuales

Luc Montagnier: el brillante científico que descubrió el virus del VIH/Sida y con sus ideas incomodó a la ciencia

Carfentanilo: qué es y cómo actúa la sustancia usada en la cocaína envenenada

Guía para navegar por internet de manera segura en todos los dispositivos Apple

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

DIF CDMX: cómo inscribir a niñas y niños a clases gratuitas de inglés, natación, deportes o arte

DIF CDMX: cómo inscribir a niñas y niños a clases gratuitas de inglés, natación, deportes o arte

CDMX: Copred firmó convenio de colaboración para eliminar la discriminación en espacios laborales

VES: mujer que sobrevivió a deflagración en 2020 sufrió heridas graves tras choque de mototaxi con patrullero policial

Cristian Benavente y la vez que jugó en Matute con la selección peruana

Violencia en Colima: secretario de Marina acudió para reforzar seguridad en el estado