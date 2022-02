Possible protests by truckers in Buffalo, United States

Start: 12 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 12 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

BUFFALO, NY - American groups threaten to spread ongoing protests against COVID-19 mandates in Canada into several locations in the United States.

SCHEDULE:

TBD

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: tbc

DIGITAL: tbc

Source: TBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com