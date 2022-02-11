COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 11 de Febrero de 2022
ADVISORY ++FLASH++ 5024-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-TRUCKING-FRANCE

REUTERSFEB 11
11 de Febrero de 2022

French 'freedom convoy' underway to Paris

Start: 11 Feb 2022 11:15 GMT

End: 11 Feb 2022 11:18 GMT

PARIS - French anti-COVID restrictions protesters parade on the A13 Highway during their "Convoi de la liberte" (The Freedom Convoy), a vehicular convoy protest converging on Paris to protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine and restrictions in France.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

