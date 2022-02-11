COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 11 de Febrero de 2022
ADVISORY AUSTRALIA-QUAD/NEWSER

REUTERS
11 de Febrero de 2022

Blinken & his 'Quad' counterparts hold newser after meetings

Start: 11 Feb 2022 07:24 GMT

End: 11 Feb 2022 08:30 GMT

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his 'Quad' counterparts - Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar - hold a news conference after meetings.

SCHEDULE:

0725GMT - newser starts

Reuters

