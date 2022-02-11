COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 10 de Febrero de 2022
ADVISORY AUSTRALIA-QUAD/MORRISON

REUTERSFEB 11
11 de Febrero de 2022

Scott Morrison meets with Blinken and Quad Foreign Ministers

Start: 11 Feb 2022 02:26 GMT

End: 11 Feb 2022 02:51 GMT

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other Quad Foreign Ministers.

SCHEDULE:

0230GMT - Morrison meets with Blinken and Quad Foreign Ministers. Family photo and introductory remarks

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Australia / New Zealand / Papua New Guinea

DIGITAL: No use Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea-based internet sites, mobile platforms or sites of media organizations based in those countries, NVO clients/ smh.com.au/news.com.au

Source: AUSTRALIAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

