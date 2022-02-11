ADVISORY AUSTRALIA-QUAD/MEETING

Scott Morrison meets with Blinken and Quad Foreign Ministers
Start: 11 Feb 2022 05:02 GMT
End: 11 Feb 2022 05:18 GMT
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with other Quad Foreign Ministers.
SCHEDULE:
0500GMT - Meeting starts. Family photo and opening remarks
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use Australia / New Zealand / Papua New Guinea
DIGITAL: No use Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea-based internet sites, mobile platforms or sites of media organizations based in those countries, NVO clients/ smh.com.au/news.com.au
Source: AUSTRALIAN POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Australia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com