Viernes 11 de Febrero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY AUSTRALIA-QUAD/MEETING

Por
REUTERSFEB 11
11 de Febrero de 2022

Scott Morrison meets with Blinken and Quad Foreign Ministers

Start: 11 Feb 2022 05:02 GMT

End: 11 Feb 2022 05:18 GMT

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with other Quad Foreign Ministers.

SCHEDULE:

0500GMT - Meeting starts. Family photo and opening remarks

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Australia / New Zealand / Papua New Guinea

DIGITAL: No use Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea-based internet sites, mobile platforms or sites of media organizations based in those countries, NVO clients/ smh.com.au/news.com.au

Source: AUSTRALIAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

