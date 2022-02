ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-TRUCKING-TRUDEAU

Trudeau grilled by legislators as truckers block bridge

Start: 10 Feb 2022 19:09 GMT

End: 10 Feb 2022 20:09 GMT

OTTAWA - Angry Canadian truckers continue to block the busiest crossing with the United States on Wednesday, as Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces legislators again to discuss the growing crisis.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Canada

DIGITAL: No use Canada

Source: CBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Canada

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English/French

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com