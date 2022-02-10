COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 10 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY AUSTRALIA-QUAD/BLINKEN

Por
REUTERSFEB 10
10 de Febrero de 2022

Antony Blinken meets his Australian counterpart Marise Payne

Start: 10 Feb 2022 21:57 GMT

End: 10 Feb 2022 22:13 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: QUALITY AS INCOMING

---------------------------------

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with his Australian counterpart, Foreign Minister Marise Payne, ahead of the Quad discussions.

-----------------------------------

++SCHEDULE - NOT FOR PUBLICATION++

2200GMT (10/2) - Blinken meets with Payne, opening spray and opening remarks

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Por qué se le conoció a Arturo Rivera como el “Rudo” en las narraciones de lucha libre

Por qué se le conoció a Arturo Rivera como el “Rudo” en las narraciones de lucha libre

Djokovic se inscribió en Indian Wells y crecen los rumores sobre su vacunación

James Harden protagonizó el pase más explosivo de la NBA en el último día de traspasos

Álvaro Dávila: lo que se sabe de su salida de Cruz Azul por Jaime Ordiales

Terminó el período de traspasos en la NBA: Facundo Campazzo seguirá en Denver Nuggets

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Alfredo Adame estalló contra Gustavo Adolfo Infante: “Es un pobre naquito”

Alfredo Adame estalló contra Gustavo Adolfo Infante: “Es un pobre naquito”

“Dua Lipa es perfecta”: Danna Paola quedó maravillada con el primer concierto de “Future Nostalgia Tour”

Kim Kardashian se construye nuevas mansiones para su descanso con dos reconocidos arquitectos

Britney Spears está de regreso: la princesa del pop adelantó un nuevo proyecto con un baile sexy en Instagram

Belinda, Rocío Durcal, Plácido Domingo y otros artistas españoles que han triunfado en México

TENDENCIAS

Carfentanilo: qué es y cómo actúa la sustancia usada en la cocaína envenenada

Carfentanilo: qué es y cómo actúa la sustancia usada en la cocaína envenenada

Guía para navegar por internet de manera segura en todos los dispositivos Apple

De qué manera el cambio climático puede afectar a los perros y a sus tutores

Qué efectos produce el fentanilo en el organismo

Realidad Virtual: dónde ver los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno 2022 como si estuviera en primera fila en China

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Luc Montagnier: el brillante científico que descubrió el virus del VIH/Sida y con sus ideas incomodó a la ciencia

Luc Montagnier: el brillante científico que descubrió el virus del VIH/Sida y con sus ideas incomodó a la ciencia

Emma Coronel: la historia detrás de la última foto que publicó en Instagram

Por qué se le conoció a Arturo Rivera como el “Rudo” en las narraciones de lucha libre

Los promotores del revocatorio a Maduro pidieron reactivar el proceso: “Las actuaciones del CNE son un golpe a la Constitución”

Espectáculo de luz: cómo el Bosque de Tlalpan se llenó de luciérnagas