ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA

US troops and equipment move around Europe

Start: 09 Feb 2022 09:00 GMT

End: 09 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

VARIOUS LOCATIONS - US troops and equipment move around Europe

0900-0921GMT: US troops in Germany prepare for deployment to Romania

0921 - 0927GMT: U.S. Air Force planes carrying troops land in Poland

0927-0938GMT: VILSECK, GERMANY - Statement by regiment's commander Colonel Joe Ewers.

0938G-0943GMT: View of US troops in Germany preparing for deployment to Romania

0943G-0947GMT: Cargo plane carrying US weapons arrives in Kyiv

0947-0950GMT - View of US troops in Germany preparing for deployment to Romania

0951GMT -Cargo plane carrying US weapons arrives in Kyiv

