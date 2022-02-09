COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 9 de Febrero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA

Por
REUTERSFEB 09
9 de Febrero de 2022

US troops and equipment move around Europe

Start: 09 Feb 2022 09:00 GMT

End: 09 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

VARIOUS LOCATIONS - US troops and equipment move around Europe

0900-0921GMT: US troops in Germany prepare for deployment to Romania

0921 - 0927GMT: U.S. Air Force planes carrying troops land in Poland

0927-0938GMT: VILSECK, GERMANY - Statement by regiment's commander Colonel Joe Ewers.

0938G-0943GMT: View of US troops in Germany preparing for deployment to Romania

0943G-0947GMT: Cargo plane carrying US weapons arrives in Kyiv

0947-0950GMT - View of US troops in Germany preparing for deployment to Romania

0951GMT -Cargo plane carrying US weapons arrives in Kyiv

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access All

DIGITAL: Access All

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

