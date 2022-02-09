ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA

US troops and equipment move around Europe
Start: 09 Feb 2022 09:00 GMT
End: 09 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT
VARIOUS LOCATIONS - US troops and equipment move around Europe
0900-0921GMT: US troops in Germany prepare for deployment to Romania
0921 - 0927GMT: U.S. Air Force planes carrying troops land in Poland
0927-0938GMT: VILSECK, GERMANY - Statement by regiment's commander Colonel Joe Ewers.
0938G-0943GMT: View of US troops in Germany preparing for deployment to Romania
0943G-0947GMT: Cargo plane carrying US weapons arrives in Kyiv
0947-0950GMT - View of US troops in Germany preparing for deployment to Romania
0951GMT -Cargo plane carrying US weapons arrives in Kyiv
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access All
DIGITAL: Access All
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Ukraine
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com