ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY-BALTIC -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Miércoles 9 de Febrero de 2022
9 de Febrero de 2022

Germany's Scholz news conference with Baltic leaders

Start: 10 Feb 2022 16:55 GMT

End: 10 Feb 2022 17:55 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda hold a news conference after talks on Ukraine crisis.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: CORONA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN - other languages possible

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

La escena más simbólica de la despedida de Del Potro: por qué colgó la vincha y dónde quedará guardada

Jaime Camil dio detalles sobre la bioserie de Vicente Fernández: "Es un honor muy grande"

Instagram trae opciones nuevas para la función 'Tu actividad': acceso directo a publicaciones y más

Chelsea vs Al Hilal EN VIVO: horarios y canales para ver semifinales del Mundial de Clubes 2021

