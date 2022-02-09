COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 9 de Febrero de 2022
ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2022/IOC

Por
REUTERS
9 de Febrero de 2022

IOC & Beijing Organising Committee daily joint media briefing

Start: 10 Feb 2022 02:45 GMT

End: 10 Feb 2022 04:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - The International Olympic Committee and the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Winter Games hold their daily joint media briefing.

-------------------

SCHEDULE:

0300GMT News conference

----------------

Speakers:

IOC's spokesperson Mark Adams

One of Beijing 2022's spokespeople - Zhao Weidong or Yan Jiarong

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH AND MANADRIN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

