Miércoles 9 de Febrero de 2022
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU-MINISTERS-ARRIVALS---DELAYED---

REUTERSFEB 09
9 de Febrero de 2022

EU ministers for foreign affairs and health arrive for a joint meeting

Start: 09 Feb 2022 15:34 GMT

End: 09 Feb 2022 15:52 GMT

LYON - EU ministers for foreign affairs and health arrive for a joint meeting in Lyon, hosted by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Health Minister Olivier Veran, to discuss fight against the pandemic and the purchasing and donations of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments, diagnostics and production capacities.

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT Arrivals

Reuters

