ADVISORY GERMANY-DENMARK/SCHOLZ-FREDERIKSEN

Scholz and Danish PM Frederiksen speak to reporters
Start: 09 Feb 2022 13:26 GMT
End: 09 Feb 2022 14:08 GMT
BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speak to reporters after their talks, likely to focus on the Ukraine crisis.
SCHEDULE:
1330GMT - Scholz, Frederiksen speak to reporters
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN / DANISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com