COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 9 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY GERMANY-DENMARK/SCHOLZ-FREDERIKSEN

Por
REUTERSFEB 09
8 de Febrero de 2022

Scholz and Danish PM Frederiksen speak to reporters

Start: 09 Feb 2022 13:26 GMT

End: 09 Feb 2022 14:08 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speak to reporters after their talks, likely to focus on the Ukraine crisis.

SCHEDULE:

1330GMT - Scholz, Frederiksen speak to reporters

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN / DANISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Delbonis respondió las críticas por sus drops, habló de los gritos en tono de “amenaza” y contó su charla íntima con Del Potro

Delbonis respondió las críticas por sus drops, habló de los gritos en tono de “amenaza” y contó su charla íntima con Del Potro

Tensión en los Lakers: la escena de Westbrook con LeBron que puso sobre la mesa los problemas del equipo

Salieron a la luz detalles del acoso que ejercía Overmars en el Ajax: aseguran que enviaba fotos sin consentimiento

Un periodista que entrevistó a la tenista Peng Shuai sembró dudas sobre su supuesta libertad del régimen chino

Monterrey vs Al-Jazira: dónde y a qué hora ver a Rayados en el Mundial de Clubes

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La vez que Erik Rubín pensó que The Strokes le habían robado su teléfono

La vez que Erik Rubín pensó que The Strokes le habían robado su teléfono

Carmen Muñoz en Televisa: así participó en Me Caigo de Risa

El día de playa de Dua Lipa en Miami, la producción de Brian Austin Green y Sharna Burgess en Maui: celebrities en un click

Erik Rubín y Andrea Legarreta dieron íntimos detalles de su relación: “Te subes a la lavadora y vámonos recio”

La contundente respuesta de Danna Paola a mensaje de su ex Eleazar Gómez

TENDENCIAS

Las nuevas políticas de TikTok estarán orientadas a la protección de la comunidad LGBTQ+

Las nuevas políticas de TikTok estarán orientadas a la protección de la comunidad LGBTQ+

Piperidina: qué es, para qué se usa y qué daños puede provocar

Las 6 mejores pizzerías de Buenos Aires, según los chefs más prestigiosos del país

Día Mundial de la Pizza: 6 recetas sencillas para preparar en casa

Es improbable que próximas variantes de COVID-19 eludan las vacunas, indicó un estudio

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

La vez que Erik Rubín pensó que The Strokes le habían robado su teléfono

La vez que Erik Rubín pensó que The Strokes le habían robado su teléfono

Creando un lugar de trabajo híbrido

Efecto pandemia: se multiplicaron los casos de niños y adolescentes con desórdenes alimenticios

Tensión en los Lakers: la escena de Westbrook con LeBron que puso sobre la mesa los problemas del equipo

“¿Se imaginan lo que sería Gustavo en la Presidencia?” Óscar Iván Zuluaga