ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/ATTACKS-TRIAL-ABDESLAM---UPDATED TIMINGS

Arrivals in court for cross-examination of Salah Abdeslam

Start: 09 Feb 2022 11:00 GMT

End: 09 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

PARIS - Lawyers, civil parties and victims' families arrive in court for the cross-examination of main suspect in Paris attacks, Salah Abdeslam. Salah is the only surviving member of the commandos that carried out the worst attacks on French soil in outside war. Abdeslam and another suspect were tested positive for COVID-19, delaying the resumption of the trial to January 11. The trial charges 20 people over the Nov. 13, 2015 attacks where assailants killed 130 people in the Bataclan concert hall, around the Stade de France and in bars in eastern Paris.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - Hearing begins

