COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 9 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/ATTACKS-TRIAL-ABDESLAM---UPDATED TIMINGS---

Por
REUTERSFEB 09
8 de Febrero de 2022

Arrivals in court for cross-examination of Salah Abdeslam

Start: 09 Feb 2022 11:00 GMT

End: 09 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

PARIS - Lawyers, civil parties and victims' families arrive in court for the cross-examination of main suspect in Paris attacks, Salah Abdeslam. Salah is the only surviving member of the commandos that carried out the worst attacks on French soil in outside war. Abdeslam and another suspect were tested positive for COVID-19, delaying the resumption of the trial to January 11. The trial charges 20 people over the Nov. 13, 2015 attacks where assailants killed 130 people in the Bataclan concert hall, around the Stade de France and in bars in eastern Paris.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - Hearing begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Monterrey vs Al-Jazira: dónde y a qué hora ver a Rayados en el Mundial de Clubes

Monterrey vs Al-Jazira: dónde y a qué hora ver a Rayados en el Mundial de Clubes

Cuál fue la refresquera mexicana que “regaló” el Club América al Tigre Azcárraga

Cuáles son las opciones de Campazzo a la espera del “trade deadline”, la fecha más alocada de la NBA

Fue condecorada por Putín y es señalada por sus excesivos métodos: la entrenadora rusa que forma patinadoras “desechables”

Los barras ya juegan su Mundial: las maniobras del último momento para evitar aparecer en la lista de violentos que Argentina le enviará a Qatar

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Qué dijo Mauricio Ochmann sobre el nuevo noviazgo de Aislinn Derbez

Qué dijo Mauricio Ochmann sobre el nuevo noviazgo de Aislinn Derbez

“Invertir en cultura, la última esperanza”: director del Vive Latino festejó la supervivencia de la música

Adele arrasó en los Brit Awards y volvió triunfante a los escenarios tras cancelaciones por Ómicron

Acapulco Shore 9 capítulo 4: Así fue la cita romántica entre Fernanda y Karime

Rodrigo Herrera se despidió de Shark Tank México: “Para mí terminó esta etapa”

TENDENCIAS

Día Mundial de la Pizza: 6 recetas sencillas para preparar en casa

Día Mundial de la Pizza: 6 recetas sencillas para preparar en casa

Es improbable que próximas variantes de COVID-19 eludan las vacunas, indicó un estudio

De qué se trata la novedosa cirugía para lucir un ombligo perfecto

COVID prolongado en niños: los científicos dan pautas de cómo tratar la enfermedad

Las estafas del amor: usan apps de citas para robar, pero no el corazón

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Lorenzo Córdova dispuesto a pisar la cárcel en “defensa de la democracia”

Lorenzo Córdova dispuesto a pisar la cárcel en “defensa de la democracia”

Elmer Huerta sobre el ministro de Salud: “Un personaje como este no puede tener la salud de 33 millones de personas en sus manos”

La Casa Blanca espera que Biden y Macron se reúnan pronto en medio de las gestiones para la bajar la amenaza rusa sobre Ucrania

Vacunación en CDMX: nuevas fechas para la aplicación de primeras, segundas y terceras dosis

Otorgan beneficio de casa por cárcel al “cerebro” del carrusel de la contratación