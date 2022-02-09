COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 8 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY AUSTRALIA-POLITICS/HARASSMENT

Por
REUTERSFEB 09
8 de Febrero de 2022

Advocates for survivors of sexual assault and abuse speak at Canberra press club

Start: 09 Feb 2022 01:30 GMT

End: 09 Feb 2022 02:30 GMT

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - Former political staffer and alleged rape victim Brittany Higgins and former Australian of the Year Grace Tame, both advocates for survivors of sexual assault and abuse, deliver speeches at the National Press Club in Canberra.

SCHEDULE:

0130GMT - event starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Australia

DIGITAL: No use Australia / .com.au internet sites / any internet site of any Australia based media organisations or mobile platforms / Australian NVO clients / smh.com.au / news.com.au

Source: AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Los cambios que experimentaría Necaxa tras la salida de Pablo Guede

Los cambios que experimentaría Necaxa tras la salida de Pablo Guede

Cuáles fueron los récords que rompió Donovan Carrillo al clasificar a la final de Beijing 2022

Cuál es la canción de Carlos Rivera que utilizará Donovan Carrillo en Beijing 2022

Con un espectacular gol de Alexis Sánchez, Inter eliminó a la Roma de Mourinho de la Copa Italia

Las eufóricas reacciones de los italianos tras ganar el oro olímpico en curling

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Qué se dio de comer en la boda de María Félix y Jorge Negrete y qué famosos fueron invitados

Qué se dio de comer en la boda de María Félix y Jorge Negrete y qué famosos fueron invitados

Superholly en el programa Hoy: qué pasó realmente con la youtuber

Por qué Carlos Rivera no ha regresado a las telenovelas

“Merece cárcel”: Gustavo Adolfo Infante ya denunció penalmente a Alfredo Adame

Quién es Carlos López Estrada, el mexicano que competirá en los Oscar además de Guillermo del Toro y Eugenio Derbez

TENDENCIAS

La ola por Ómicron generó más reinfectados que toda la etapa anterior de la pandemia

La ola por Ómicron generó más reinfectados que toda la etapa anterior de la pandemia

Por qué el histórico Mercedes-Benz Roadster de Fangio sale a subasta en Suiza

Tras la pandemia más adultos se sienten seguros con que sus hijos usen Internet: Google

Cuáles son los dos supernutrientes que deben estar presentes en el desayuno para proteger al corazón

Las tortugas: 5 características de los reptiles más longevos

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Magdalena: vecinos fueron asaltados en la puerta de su vivienda en la avenida Brasil

Magdalena: vecinos fueron asaltados en la puerta de su vivienda en la avenida Brasil

Universitario, Alianza Lima, Cristal y César Vallejo recibirán premios millonarios en la Copa Libertadores 2022

Qué se dio de comer en la boda de María Félix y Jorge Negrete y qué famosos fueron invitados

Pedro Castillo EN VIVO toma juramento al cuarto gabinete de ministros de su gobierno

Los cambios que experimentaría Necaxa tras la salida de Pablo Guede