ADVISORY AUSTRALIA-POLITICS/HARASSMENT

Advocates for survivors of sexual assault and abuse speak at Canberra press club
Start: 09 Feb 2022 01:30 GMT
End: 09 Feb 2022 02:30 GMT
CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - Former political staffer and alleged rape victim Brittany Higgins and former Australian of the Year Grace Tame, both advocates for survivors of sexual assault and abuse, deliver speeches at the National Press Club in Canberra.
SCHEDULE:
0130GMT - event starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use Australia
DIGITAL: No use Australia / .com.au internet sites / any internet site of any Australia based media organisations or mobile platforms / Australian NVO clients / smh.com.au / news.com.au
Source: AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Australia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com