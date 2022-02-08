COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

Lista de nominados a la 94 edición de los Óscar

Por
Newsroom Infobae
8 de Febrero de 2022

Los Ángeles, 8 feb (EFEUSA).- "The Power of the Dog", de la cineasta Jane Campion, lidera con doce candidaturas las nominaciones a la 94 edición de los Óscar, seguida de "Dune", con diez, "Belfast" y "West Side Story", con siete cada una, y "King Richard", con seis candidaturas. Ésta es la lista de las nominaciones anunciadas este martes por la Academia de Hollywood para la 94 edición de los Óscar: MEJOR PELÍCULA "Belfast" "Coda" "Don't Look Up" "Drive My Car" "Dune" "King Richard" "Licorice Pizza" "Nightmare Alley" "The Power of the Dog" "West Side Story" MEJOR DIRECCIÓN Jane Campion, por "The Power of the Dog" Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, por "Drive My Car" Kenneth Branagh, por “Belfast” Paul Thomas Anderson, por “Licorice Pizza” Steven Spielberg, por “West Side Story” MEJOR ACTRIZ Penélope Cruz, por "Madres paralelas" Jessica Chastain, por "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" Olivia Colman, por "The Lost Daughter" Nicole Kidman, por "Being the Ricardos" Kristen Stewart, por "Spencer" MEJOR ACTOR Javier Bardem, por "Being the Ricardos" Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog" Andrew Garfield, por "Tick, Tick,¡... BOOM!" Will Smith, por "King Richard" Denzel Washington, por "The tragedy of Macbeth" MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO Jessie Buckley, por "The Lost Daughter" Ariana Debose, por "West Side Story" Judi Dench, por "Belfast" Kirsten Dunst, por "The Power of the Dog" Aunjanue Ellis, por "King Richard" MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO Ciarán Hinds, por "Belfast" Troy Kotsur, por "Coda" Jesse Plemons, por "The Power of the dog" J.K. Simmons, por "Being the Ricardsos" Kodi Smit-Mcphee, por "The Power of the Dog" MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN "Encanto", de Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino y Clark Spencer "Flee", de Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen y Charlotte De La Gournerie "Luca", de Enrico Casarosa y Andrea Warren "The Mitchells vs. The Machines", de Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller y Kurt Albrecht "Raya and the last dragon", de Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer y Peter Del Vecho MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL Kenneth Branagh, por "Belfast" Adam McKay y David Sirota, por "Don't Look Up" Zach Baylin, por "King Richard" Paul Thomas Anderson, por "Licorice Pizza" Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier, por "The Worst Person in the World" MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO Siân Heder, por "Coda" Ryusuke Hamaguchi y Takamasa Oe, por "Drive my car" Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve y Eric Roth, por "Dune" Maggie Gyllenhaal, por "The lost daughter" Jane Campion, por "The power of the dog" MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL "Drive my Car" (Japón) "Flee" (Dinamarca) "The Hand of god" (Italia) "Lunana: A yak in the classroom" (Bután) "The worst person in the world" (Noruega) MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL "Be alive" de Dixson y Beyoncé, por "King Richard" "Dos oruguitas" de Lin-Manuel Miranda, por "Encanto" "Down to joy" de Van Morrison, por "Belfast" "No Time to Die" de Billie Eilish y Finneas O´Connell, por "No time to die" "Somehow you do" de Diane Warren, por "Four Good Days". MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL Alberto Iglesias, por "Madres Paralelas" Nicholas Britell, por "Dont look up" Hans Zimmer, por "Dune" Germaine Franco, por "Encanto" Jonny Greenwood, por "The power of the dog" MEJOR MONTAJE Hank Corwin, por "Don´t look up" Joe Walker, por "Dune" Pamela Martin, por "King Richard" Peter Sciberras, por "The power of the dog" Myron Kerstein y Andrew Weisblum, por "Tick Tick... BOOM! MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA Greig Fraser, por"Dune" Dan Laustsen, por "Nightmare Alley" Ari Wegner, por "The power of the dog" Bruno Delbonnel, por "The Tragedy of Macbeth" Janusz Kaminski, por "West Side Story" MEJOR SONIDO "Belfast" "Dune" "No time to die" "The power of the dog" "West Side Story" MEJOR VESTUARIO Jenny Beavan, por "Cruella" Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran, por "Cyrano" Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan, por "Dune" Luis Sequeira, por "Nightmare Alley" Paul Tazewell, por "West Side Story" MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN "Affairs of the art", de Joanna Quinn y Les Mills "Bestia", de Hugo Covarrubias y Tevo Díaz "Boxballet", de Anton Dyakov "Robin Robin", de Dan Ojari y Mikey Please "The windshield wiper", de Alberto Mielgo y Leo Sanchez MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE "Ala Kachuu - Take and Run"", de Maria Brendle y Nadine Lüchinger "The Dress", de Tadeusz Łysiak y Maciej Ślesicki "The Long Goodbye", de Aneil Karia y Riz Ahmed "On My Mind", de Martin Strange-Hansen y Kim Magnusson "Please Hold", de K.D. Dávila y Levin Menekse MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL "Ascension", de Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy y Nathan Truesdell "Attica", de Stanley Nelson y Traci A. Curry "Flee", de Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen y Charlotte De La Gournerie "Summer of soul", de Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent y David Dinerstein "Writting with fire", de Rintu Thomas y Sushmit Ghosh MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL "Audible" "Lead me home" "The queen of basketball" "Threee songs for benazir" "When we were bullies" MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA "Coming 2 America" "Cruella" "Dune" "The eyes of Tammy Faye" House of Gucci" MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN "Dune" "Nightmare Alley" "The power of the dog" "The tragedy of Macbeth" "West side story" MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES "Dune" "Free guy" "No time to die" "Shamg-Chi and the legend of the ten rings" "Spider-Man: No way home". EFEUSA romu-gac-pamp/agf

