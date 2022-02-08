ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/POLAND-USA TROOPS

U.S. Air Force planes carrying troops land in Poland
Start: 08 Feb 2022 08:30 GMT
End: 08 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT
Rzeszów-Jasionka, POLAND – U.S. troops arrive at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport in eastern Poland. In total 1700 paratroopers are to land in Poland from the Fort Bragg Air Base in North Carolina.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Poland
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com