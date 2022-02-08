COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 8 de Febrero de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/POLAND-USA TROOPS --NEW TIME

REUTERSFEB 08
8 de Febrero de 2022

U.S. Air Force planes carrying troops land in Poland

Start: 08 Feb 2022 08:53 GMT

End: 08 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

Rzeszów-Jasionka, POLAND – U.S. troops arrive at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport in eastern Poland. In total 1700 paratroopers are to land in Poland from the Fort Bragg Air Base in North Carolina.

Reuters

