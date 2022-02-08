ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/MACRON-ZELENSKIY --UPDATED SOURCE

Macron and Zelenskiy hold joint briefing in Kyiv

Start: 08 Feb 2022 11:39 GMT

End: 08 Feb 2022 13:38 GMT

KYIV - French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hold joint briefing.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - Briefing

