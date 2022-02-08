COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/MACRON-ZELENSKIY --UPDATED SOURCE

Por
REUTERSFEB 08
8 de Febrero de 2022

Macron and Zelenskiy hold joint briefing in Kyiv

Start: 08 Feb 2022 11:39 GMT

End: 08 Feb 2022 13:38 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THE SOURCE FOR THIS LIVE IS NOW AGENCY POOL (ACCESS ALL)****

KYIV - French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hold joint briefing.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - Briefing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH FRENCH AND UKRAINIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

