ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2022/IOC

Lunes 7 de Febrero de 2022
REUTERS
7 de Febrero de 2022

IOC & Beijing Organising Committee daily joint media briefing

Start: 08 Feb 2022 02:57 GMT

End: 08 Feb 2022 04:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - The International Olympic Committee and the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Winter Games hold their daily joint media briefing.

-------------------

SCHEDULE:

0300GMT News conference

-------------------

SPEAKERS:

MMC Main Press Conference Room:

-- Mark Adams, IOC Spokesperson --

-- Yan Jiarong, BOCOG Spokesperson --

-- Brian McCloskey, Chair, Beijing 2022 Medical Expert Panel --

--------------------------------------

BOCOG HEADQUARTERS:

-- Huang Chun, Deputy Director-General, Office of Pandemic Prevention and Control, BOCOG

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH AND MANADRIN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

