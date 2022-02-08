ADVISORY ++FLASH++2006-AUSTRALIA-POLITICS/HARASSMENT

Australia PM says sorry to victims of workplace harassment

Start: 08 Feb 2022 02:43 GMT

End: 08 Feb 2022 02:50 GMT

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - "I am sorry, we are sorry" says Australia PM to victims of workplace harassment

Restrictions:

Broadcasters: Access all, provided it is only used for fair and accurate reports, is not used for political party advertising, is not used for commercial sponsorship, advertising or promotion, and is not used for satire or ridicule

Digital: Access all, provided it is only used for fair and accurate reports, is not used for political party advertising, is not used for commercial sponsorship, advertising or promotion, and is not used for satire or ridicule

Source: AUSTRALIAN PARLIAMENT BROADCASTING

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com