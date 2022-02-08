COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 8 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY AWARDS-OSCARS/NOMINATIONS --PRE-EMPTIBLE

Por
REUTERSFEB 08
4 de Febrero de 2022

Nominations for the 2022 Oscars are announced

Start: 08 Feb 2022 13:39 GMT

End: 08 Feb 2022 13:45 GMT

LOS ANGELES, CA - Comedian Leslie Jordan and actor Tracee Ellis Ross announce nominations for the 2022 Oscars. The Oscars will be handed out on March 27.

-----------------

SCHEDULE:

1318 GMT - announcement of first nominations group begins

1331 GMT - announcement of second nominations group begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: THE ACADEMY OF MOTION PICTURE ARTS AND SCIENCE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Horas decisivas para el futuro de Campazzo en la NBA: ¿sigue en Denver o cambia de equipo?

Horas decisivas para el futuro de Campazzo en la NBA: ¿sigue en Denver o cambia de equipo?

El video del escándalo en Italia: acusan a Lautaro Martínez de escupir a un rival en el clásico Inter-Milan

Escándalo en Inglaterra: un futbolista del West Ham fue filmado mientras golpeaba brutalmente a su gato

Las versiones que pondrían a Jaime Lozano como entrenador del Necaxa

Donovan Carrillo tras su debut en Beijing 2022: “Los sueños se hacen realidad cuando trabajas duro”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Alejandro Fernández dedicó su concierto en León a Vicente Fernández: “Celebremos a nuestro viejo”

Alejandro Fernández dedicó su concierto en León a Vicente Fernández: “Celebremos a nuestro viejo”

Diego Verdaguer tendrá misa de despedida en la Basílica de Guadalupe

Minuto a minuto: la Academia anuncia las nominaciones a los Premios Oscar 2022

El día de playa de Alessandra Ambrosio en Brasil, las vacaciones de Shawn Mendes en Hawái: celebrities en un click

Michelle Rodríguez hizo su primera dieta a los ocho años: “mi cuerpo es diferente”

TENDENCIAS

COVID: un test español podría identificar cuándo es necesaria una dosis de refuerzo

COVID: un test español podría identificar cuándo es necesaria una dosis de refuerzo

Cómo recuperar un gato perdido

¿Qué es el hígado graso?

Si recién me recuperé de COVID, ¿cuánto tiempo debo esperar para la dosis de refuerzo?

Jujuy: los 5 destinos menos conocidos de la provincia para descubrir en cualquier época del año

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Se cayó, rompió en llanto y le llovieron críticas: el drama de la patinadora Zhu Yi en los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno

Se cayó, rompió en llanto y le llovieron críticas: el drama de la patinadora Zhu Yi en los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno

Pensión IMSS e ISSSTE: de cuánto fue el aumento en febrero y qué hacer si no lo recibieron

Magaly Medina defiende a reportera que llamó “amante” al bailarín de Melissa Paredes: “Ella usó las palabras correctas”

Los mejores regalos para dar en el Día de San Valentín, según Profeco

Ecopetrol anunció que tiene reservas para casi 9 años