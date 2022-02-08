COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 8 de Febrero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY AWARDS-BRITS/ARRIVALS -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERSFEB 08
7 de Febrero de 2022

Stars arrive at London's O2 ahead of the BRIT Awards

Start: 08 Feb 2022 16:10 GMT

End: 08 Feb 2022 18:30 GMT

LONDON - Stars arrive at London's O2 ahead of the BRIT Awards.

SCHEDULE:

1630GMT - Stars expected to start arriving========================================================**--EDITORS NOTE: THIS WILL BE A MIXED 2-CAMERA LIVE--**

ARRIVALS CAMERA - BRIT AWARDS POOL - ACCESS ALL**

INTERVIEW CAMERA - REUTERS - ACCESS ALL

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / BRIT AWARDS POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

