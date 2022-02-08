COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 8 de Febrero de 2022
ADVISORY AUSTRALIA-POLITICS/HARASSMENT

REUTERS
8 de Febrero de 2022

Advocates for survivors of sexual assault and abuse speak at Canberra press club

Start: 09 Feb 2022 01:25 GMT

End: 09 Feb 2022 02:30 GMT

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - Former political staffer and alleged rape victim Brittany Higgins and former Australian of the Year Grace Tame, both advocates for survivors of sexual assault and abuse, deliver speeches at the National Press Club in Canberra.

SCHEDULE:

0130GMT - event starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Australia

DIGITAL: No use Australia / .com.au internet sites / any internet site of any Australia based media organisations or mobile platforms / Australian NVO clients / smh.com.au / news.com.au

Source: AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

