ADVISORY USA-GERMANY/SCHOLZ ARRIVAL

German Chancellor Scholz arrives at the White House
Start: 07 Feb 2022 18:15 GMT
End: 07 Feb 2022 19:15 GMT
WASHINGTON DC - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives at the White House ahead of a meeting with President Joe Biden, with the two leaders expected to discuss tensions between Russia and Ukraine, among other topics.
