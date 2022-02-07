COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 7 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-GERMANY/

Por
REUTERSFEB 07
7 de Febrero de 2022

Biden, Scholz hold news conference at the White House

Start: 07 Feb 2022 20:16 GMT

End: 07 Feb 2022 21:08 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: ENGLISH TRANSLATION ON CHANNEL 1. GERMAN TRANSLATION ON CHANNEL 2

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hold a news conference after their meeting at the White House

SCHEDULE:

2015GMT - News conference expected to begin

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Ruggeri reveló detalles de sus intentos por sacar a Maradona de las drogas: “Lo peleaba y le cuestionaba todo”

Ruggeri reveló detalles de sus intentos por sacar a Maradona de las drogas: “Lo peleaba y le cuestionaba todo”

El escalofriante accidente de una esquiadora en los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno

Se cierra la primera fase de venta de entradas para el Mundial de Qatar: cómo comprarlas

La rusa Kamila Valieva hizo historia en los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno: se lució con un salto cuádruple nunca antes logrado en el patinaje artístico

Luto en el fútbol español: asesinaron a machetazos a un joven jugador de 15 años en el centro de Madrid

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Santa Fe Klan: suspenden Arena Monterrey tras sobrecupo en concierto de Ángel Quezada

Santa Fe Klan: suspenden Arena Monterrey tras sobrecupo en concierto de Ángel Quezada

Bad Bunny: precios oficiales para el ‘World’s Hottest Tour’ en CDMX

Alfredo Adame arremetió nuevamente contra Andrea Legarreta: “Invocaste a ese ser del mal”

Del paseo de Hilary Duff con su hija al día de shopping de Sophie Turner y Joe Jonas: celebrities en un click

Germán Ortega admitió haber robado una chamarra en una tienda: “Me salió el barrio”

TENDENCIAS

NFTs y lavado de dinero: un estudio indica que hay prácticas negativas que terminan en estafas

NFTs y lavado de dinero: un estudio indica que hay prácticas negativas que terminan en estafas

Los 6 nuevos estilos de pantalones que reemplazarán a los jeans esta temporada

Cómo proteger al máximo la privacidad en Facebook Messenger y ser invisible para los contactos

En qué consiste la clonación de identidad en WhatsApp y Telegram, que roba datos y dinero

Una cuarta dosis de la vacuna contra el COVID-19, ¿podría sobreestimular al sistema inmune?

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Tras el revuelo, China restableció el final de la película “El club de la pelea”

Tras el revuelo, China restableció el final de la película “El club de la pelea”

Ale Venturo marca distancia con Melissa Paredes y hace aclaración sobre Rodrigo Cuba: “No estoy en competencia con nadie”

Esposa de Sergio Peña, Valery Revelo, es captada por ‘Amor y Fuego’ entrando a un hotel con tablista Sebastián Bernos Parodi

Precio del dólar cierra a la baja este lunes 7 de febrero del 2022 a la espera del nuevo gabinete de ministros

Compañero de viaje de turista belga Natacha de Crombrugghe habla sobre sus últimos mensajes recibidos