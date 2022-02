ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/POLAND-NATO

NATO chief Stoltenberg and Polish President Duda speak

Start: 07 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 07 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

THIS EVENT WAS CANCELLED.

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in the NATO headquarters in Brussels.

SCHEDULE:

1445GMT News conference

