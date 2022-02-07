COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 7 de Febrero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/MACRON-PUTIN -- TIMINGS TBC --

Por
REUTERS
4 de Febrero de 2022

Emmanuel Macron meets Vladimir Putin in Moscow

Start: 07 Feb 2022 15:00 GMT

End: 07 Feb 2022 16:00 GMT

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - French President Emmanuel Macron meets Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow to discuss the Ukraine situation, as Western world leaders try and avoid a major conflict with Russia over Ukraine.

------------

SCHEDULE (TIMINGS TBC):

1500GMT Meeting starts

1745GMT Press conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / RUSSIAN / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

