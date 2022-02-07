ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/MACRON-PUTIN -- TIMINGS TBC

Emmanuel Macron meets Vladimir Putin in Moscow

Start: 07 Feb 2022 15:00 GMT

End: 07 Feb 2022 16:00 GMT

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - French President Emmanuel Macron meets Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow to discuss the Ukraine situation, as Western world leaders try and avoid a major conflict with Russia over Ukraine.

